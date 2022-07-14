It is the result of an incident involving a member of the public in Hendon in December 2021. At the time of the incident, both officers were on duty.

Sgt Emily Joshi and PC Oz Yelken, both of whom work for the Met’s North West BCU, were charged via postal requisition and will appear in Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 15 July, charged with common assault.

They have both been assigned to limited duties.

“I know that this charge will, of course, be concerning,” said Chief Superintendent Sara Leach. “We have fully supported the IOPC’s investigation.” As criminal proceedings have begun, I am unable to make any further comments because it is critical that we do not undermine or interfere with this case.”

The Directorate of Professional Standards at the Met is fully aware, and any misconduct issues will be addressed once the criminal proceedings have concluded.