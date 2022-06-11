Shah Rahman, 39, of east London, was apprehended by counter-terrorism officers on March 22, 2022, after it was discovered that he had violated legislation imposing certain requirements on him following his release from prison.

He was taken back to prison. While he was in custody, the Counter Terrorism Command conducted additional investigations into his activities, which revealed two additional violations of his restrictions.

He was sentenced to eight months in prison on Friday, June 10, after admitting to three violations of Part 4 Notification Order requirements under the Counter-Terrorism Act 2008.

“Rahman, like all offenders convicted of terrorism offences, are subject to strict conditions when they are released from prison,” said Detective Chief Superintendent Dominic Murphy of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command.

“These conditions are intended to reduce the likelihood of reoffending, and we work hard with our partners to manage these offenders in order to keep the public safe.” When violations are discovered, we do not hesitate to investigate and bring them before the courts.”

Rahman was convicted of conspiracy to cause explosions and engaging in conduct in preparation for terrorist acts in 2012, following an investigation led by the West Midland Counter Terrorism Unit (WMCTU). He was also found in possession of items useful to someone committing or planning an act of terrorism.

As part of his sentence, he was subject to a Part 4 Notification Order for 30 years after his release, which required him to notify police of any changes to his circumstances, such as the use of financial accounts, email accounts, or vehicles.