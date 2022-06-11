Rochdale resident Ajaz Ahmed has been charged with the following offences:

Rape x4

Aiding/abetting rape x2 Penetration assault x2

Having sexual relations with a child x6

Create an obscene image

Assault resulting in ABH

Extreme pornography possession

On 9 June 2022, he appeared at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court and was granted bail to appear at Minshull Street Crown Court on 14 July 2022.

Richard Moore of Hemel Hempstead has been charged with rape and is scheduled to appear in Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on July 5, 2022. He has been released pending further investigation.

The allegations concern incidents in the early 2000s, and the investigation was conducted as part of Operation Blencathra, a dedicated investigation team in Rochdale.