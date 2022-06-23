Officers arrested two people on June 11 after receiving reports of a scrap metal theft in Broad Town.

As part of our investigation, a vehicle containing scrap metal was seized, and the pair was also linked to a separate theft of scrap metal in Chippenham on May 10.

Florin Toma, 42, of Birmingham’s Queens Head Road, and Adrian Stoicescu, 28, of Birmingham’s Whitehall Road, have both been charged with two counts of theft.

They are scheduled to appear before Swindon Magistrates Court on August 2.

“We would always encourage members of the public to report suspicious activity they may see in their neighbourhood so we can take action quickly,” said Sgt Stephanie Young.