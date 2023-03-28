Following her daughter’s death in an e-bike fire, her mother urges Londoners to #ChargeSafe

A fatal fire on New Year’s Day was caused by a failed converted e-bike battery, which blocked the escape route.

Firefighters warn about the charging risk as the number of e-bike and e-scooter fires rises by 60%.

The Brigade has launched the #ChargeSafe campaign to assist Londoners in using e-bikes and e-scooters safely and identifying risks.

The mother of a 21-year-old woman who died at the beginning of 2023 has made a heartfelt plea to Londoners to use caution when riding e-bikes and e-scooters, especially when blocking fire escape routes.

Maria Frasquilho Macarro’s warning comes after the tragic death of her only daughter, Sofia Duarte, in a flat fire on Old Kent Road in South Bermondsey on New Year’s Day. Fire investigators believe the fire was started by the battery of a converted e-bike exploding in the entrance to Sofia’s flat.

Her plea comes as the Brigade launches its #ChargeSafe campaign to educate people about the dangers of charging, storing, and modifying e-bikes and e-scooters and their batteries. This is in response to an increasing number of extremely serious fires involving lithium batteries, which are commonly used in these modes of transportation.

So far this year, the London Fire Brigade has been called to an e-bike or e-scooter fire once every two days on average, representing a 60% increase in the rate of these fires over the same period last year. We responded to 116 fires in 2022, including 87 e-bike and 29 e-scooter fires.

Maria, who is originally from Portugal and raised her daughter Sofia in west London, says her world came crashing down when she learned her daughter had died.

“Sofia loved life, she loved to party, and she enjoyed her job working behind the bar at a nightclub,” Maria said. All I have now are my daughter’s ashes.

“I really want to make sure her death was not in vain, and if I can raise awareness about the dangers of e-bikes and lithium batteries, that will be a plus.” If we can save someone else’s life, it will bring me great comfort because I am currently in pain and don’t want others to suffer as much as I have.

“Sofia meant everything to me and my family. I don’t know what I’d do without her. It feels like a nightmare, and I can’t get out of it.”

The fire broke out in the flat hallway in the afternoon of Monday, January 1st, obstructing the residents’ fire escape route. Fire investigators discovered that a bicycle had been converted into an e-bike, and that the bike’s lithium battery pack had catastrophically failed, resulting in the fire.

Conversion kits enable riders to add an electric motor to their bikes, but not all of them include a battery. Cheaper batteries purchased online that do not always adhere to UK safety regulations are more likely to fail and pose an increased fire risk. While there was no evidence of poor installation in this case, DIY installations can cause kit damage, increasing the likelihood of battery failure and a fire.

“Sofia’s death is a tragedy, and our condolences are with her family and friends,” said London Fire Brigade Deputy Commissioner Dom Ellis. We are working hard to avoid similar incidents in the future.

“As e-bikes and e-scooters become more common in London, so does the risk of major fires.” As part of our #ChargeSafe campaign, we want people to travel safely and be aware of the risks that batteries pose. Follow our #ChargeSafe tips and use our Home Fire Safety Checker to protect yourself and your loved ones.

“Never use anything, including e-bikes and e-scooters, to obstruct your escape route.” The only way to ensure that an e-bike is legal, safe, and reliable is to purchase it in its entirety from a reputable retailer.

“The number of incidents attended by our fire crews demonstrates that purchasing a product from a reputable seller will help protect you, your family, and your property from bursting into flames – not to mention the peace of mind it can provide.”

Normally, the Brigade is unable to discuss cases while Coroner’s court proceedings are ongoing. However, because of the seriousness of this incident, special permission was granted to raise awareness of fire hazards and prevent future deaths.

Lithium batteries are much more powerful than other types of batteries and store a significant amount of energy in a very small space. If that energy is released uncontrollably, a fire or explosion may occur. Overheating, crushing, penetrating, or overcharging can cause a fault within damaged battery cells, causing the battery to catch fire and/or explode.

Tips for e-bike and e-scooter safety from the #ChargeSafe campaign

Anything, including e-bikes and e-scooters, should never obstruct your escape route.

Keep them somewhere away from major thoroughfares. If possible, keep these items in a secure location, such as a garage or a shed.

Check that your battery and charger comply with UK safety standards.

Keep an eye out for signs that the battery or charger isn’t working properly, such as if it’s hot to the touch or has changed shape.

Always use the proper charger and purchase it from a reputable seller.

We are especially concerned when batteries are purchased from online marketplaces or sourced on the internet, as they may not meet the required safety standards.

Allow the battery to cool before charging it.

Batteries can become warm during use, and it is best to let them cool before attempting to charge them again, as they may be more prone to failure. If you are charging batteries indoors, please follow our safe charging guidelines.

Once your charger has finished charging, unplug it.

When charging, always follow the manufacturer’s instructions, and never leave it unattended or while people are sleeping.

Install alarms in areas where you charge. Install smoke alarms in areas where e-bikes or e-scooters are charged, and make sure they are tested on a regular basis. You can check your home quickly and easily by visiting our free online home fire safety checker tool at london-fire.gov.uk/checker.