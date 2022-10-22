Allies are urging him to run for the Tory leadership again just six weeks after he was forced out of No. 10 for the final time by his own MPs after one scandal too many.

If he does, he will almost certainly face Rishi Sunak, the former chancellor blamed by Mr Johnson’s supporters for bringing him down, and House Leader Penny Mordaunt.

A move of this magnitude would be highly divisive within the Conservative Party, with reports that some MPs may resign the whip and sit as independents rather than serve under Mr Johnson.

However, his supporters argue that he is the only potential prime ministerial candidate who has won a general election and has a mandate from the British people.

To do so, he will need to secure the nominations of 100 of the party’s 357 MPs – a target that some at Westminster believe is out of reach.

There was no immediate word from Mr Johnson, who was thought to be on vacation with his family in the Caribbean.

However, diehard loyalist Nadine Dorries, the former culture secretary, said she spoke with him after Ms Truss resigned and he strongly hinted that he was planning to run.

“He is a proven winner, and that is who I am running against because I want us to win the general election.” “The party needs a winner in place to survive,” she told Sky News.

Sir Roger Gale, a long-time critic of Mr Johnson, has warned that if he succeeds, he may face a wave of resignations from Tory MPs.

“I think there would be people, including myself, who would be in the terrible position of having to resign the Conservative whip,” he told Times Radio.

The potential return of a man deemed “unfit for office” by his own MPs, according to Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, “adds insult to injury” for voters.

For critics, a comeback would be especially problematic because Mr Johnson is still under investigation by the Commons Privileges Committee over allegations that he lied to Parliament about lockdown parties in Downing Street, which could lead to his expulsion as an MP.

Along with Mr Sunak and Ms Mordaunt, some MPs want Defence Secretary Ben Wallace to stand, though he has given no indication that he will.

Suella Braverman, who was forced to resign as home secretary by Ms Truss, and International Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch, both of whom ran in the previous election, are also in the running, though they may struggle to get nominations.

Nominations will close at 2 p.m. on Monday, according to the rules established by Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the backbench 1922 Committee, and party chairman Sir Jake Berry.

