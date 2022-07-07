Three men have been arrested and charged as a result of an investigation into the commercial supply of cocaine and cannabis.

On the morning of Wednesday, July 6, 2022, search warrants were executed at addresses in Gravesend, Kings Hill, and West Kingsdown as part of investigations by detectives from the Serious and Organised Crime Unit.

As part of the operation, around £10,000 in cash and a significant amount of cocaine were seized, and a cannabis factory was discovered at the Kings Hill property on Knatts Valley Road.

The investigation is linked to international law enforcement agencies cracking the illegal EncroChat mobile phone platform in the spring of 2020, and the discovery of 13kg of cannabis recovered from a stolen vehicle in Snodland the following February.

Both Roland Duffield, 53, of Heron Hill Lane, Gravesend, and Timothy Gearing, 60, of Alexander Grove, Kings Hill, have been charged with class A drug supply and criminal property possession. Mr. Gearing has also been charged with cannabis production offences.

Both men were remanded in custody and are scheduled to appear in Medway Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, July 7.

Lloyd Elwin, 31, of Gassons Road, Snodland, has been charged with cannabis production and bailed to appear at the same location on Friday, August 5.