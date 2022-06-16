.

At 8.38 a.m., emergency services rushed to the District and Piccadilly Line stations.

Unfortunately, the person died at the scene.

According to the British Transport Police, the incident is not being investigated as suspicious, and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

TfL reports that both the Circle and District lines are experiencing significant delays as emergency services respond to the incident.

There is no service between Earl’s Court and Richmond / Ealing Broadway at the moment.

Tickets are accepted on the London Overground, the South Western Railways DLR, the C2C, and the London Buses.

BTP stated: “Officers were called to Barons Court this morning at 8.38 a.m. after receiving reports of a casualty on the tracks.

Paramedics were also called, but a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is not being investigated as suspicious, and a file for the coroner will be prepared.”