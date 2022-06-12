Officers were called to Carlton Hill, Carlton, around 11.50 p.m. on Friday (10 June), after a man’s car was allegedly robbed.

The man is said to have been assaulted by two people minutes earlier after pulling over in Francis Road, Carlton.

He is then believed to have fled the scene on foot.

The car was stolen during the incident, but it was later recovered by police.

Two men, ages 31 and 26, were arrested on suspicion of robbery and released on conditional bail.

“Robbery is an extremely serious offence that can have a long-lasting impact on victims, often both emotionally and physically,” said Detective Constable Hollie Fothergill of Nottinghamshire Police.

“It is for this reason that we have two specialist robbery teams made up of detectives covering Nottinghamshire who are dedicated to bringing those responsible for such crimes to justice.”

“We have currently arrested two people in connection with this incident, but our investigations are ongoing, so we would ask anyone with information to contact the police immediately on 111, quoting incident 994 of 10 June 2022, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”