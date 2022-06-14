Charlie Hawker was granted a seven-county Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) by Kent Police’s Rural Task Force after admitting to two counts of being the owner of a dog that was bothering livestock.

Hawker, 28, of Appledore Road, Kenardington, was fined £300 and ordered to pay compensation to both victims at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 9 June 2022.

Magistrates also imposed a three-year CBO, which prohibits him from:

• Possessing or controlling a dog on private property without the owner’s written permission.

• Walking dogs in public unless they are muzzled and securely attached to a lead with a metal clip on the collar.

• Allowing his dogs to run free, unless on private property with written permission from the owner.

Following a collaboration with other police forces, the CBO is now available in Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Hertfordshire, Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex, and Kent.

Following two incidents in the Ashford area earlier this year, the Rural Task Force requested the order.

Hawker’s dog chased and attacked a sheep on agricultural land near Kenardington on Thursday, March 10, killing the sheep.

Hawker’s dog attacked a pregnant ewe on agricultural land near Appledore on Friday, April 8. That sheep, as well as two unborn lambs, died.

‘CBOs of this type are designed to prevent all kinds of crimes involving dogs, including sheep worrying, hunting, poaching, and hare coursing,’ said PC Paul Williams of the Rural Task Force.

‘Farmers have the right to raise their livestock without fear of dogs killing them and destroying their livelihoods.’

‘We will pursue repeat offenders like Hawker, and I hope the CBO we obtained protects farmers in Kent and the six other counties involved in this scheme.’

Monday, June 13, 2022

