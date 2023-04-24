Monday, April 24, 2023
Monday, April 24, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING As a result of rising energy and food prices, Prezzo will close 46loss-making outlets

As a result of rising energy and food prices, Prezzo will close 46loss-making outlets

by uknip247

.


Following the closures, the chain will have 97 restaurants and approximately 2,000 employees.

According to the Italian restaurant chain, the move would put approximately
810 people at danger of redundancy, while it will strive to redeploy “as
many staff internally as possible.”

The changes would affect places where “the post-COVID recovery has proven
harder than we had hoped,” according to the private equity-owned company.

Following the closures, the chain will have 97 restaurants and
approximately 2,000 employees.

Prezzo CEO Dean Challenger stated, “The last three years have been some of
the most difficult times I have ever seen for the high street, and I’m
extremely proud of how our colleagues have maintained Prezzo’s position as
an appealing, trusted, great value food and drink experience.”

“However, the reality is that the cost-of-living crisis, the changing face
of the high street, and soaring inflation have made keeping all of our
restaurants profitable impossible.”

The restaurant chain reported that its power prices had more than doubled,
and that the cost of food had reached a 45-year high last month.

“We believe that the difficult decisions we are making today will ensure
that Prezzo can continue to serve communities with high-quality, affordable
Italian-inspired meals for many years to come.”

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

A prolific burglar was caught after a stop and search uncovered car keys he’d taken during a series of burglaries

A former police officer has been found guilty of five counts of sexual assault and 15 counts of misconduct in a public office

Do you know the two people featured in the images

Social media personality Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan will remain under house arrest for another 30 days

A Portsmouth woman has been sentenced for multiple high value thefts in the Lymington area in January and February earlier this year

A woman who stabbed an elderly woman at a house in Knutsford has been jailed

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man his 70’s was assaulted by two teenage boys

Two men have been jailed for drug offences after an incident in Aylesbury

A 42-year-old man has been jailed after he tried to pull a young woman into the path of an oncoming tube train at King’s...

A man who threatened another man with a knife whilst in a car has been sentenced to three years and six months in prison

A man who took a Sheffield father’s car and used it to run over and kill him has been jailed for life

A 21-year-old man who was found carrying a firearm, drugs and significant amounts of cash has been jailed for nearly nine years

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.