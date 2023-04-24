As a result of rising energy and food prices, Prezzo will close 46loss-making outlets

.

Following the closures, the chain will have 97 restaurants and approximately 2,000 employees.

According to the Italian restaurant chain, the move would put approximately

810 people at danger of redundancy, while it will strive to redeploy “as

many staff internally as possible.”

The changes would affect places where “the post-COVID recovery has proven

harder than we had hoped,” according to the private equity-owned company.

Prezzo CEO Dean Challenger stated, “The last three years have been some of

the most difficult times I have ever seen for the high street, and I’m

extremely proud of how our colleagues have maintained Prezzo’s position as

an appealing, trusted, great value food and drink experience.”

“However, the reality is that the cost-of-living crisis, the changing face

of the high street, and soaring inflation have made keeping all of our

restaurants profitable impossible.”

The restaurant chain reported that its power prices had more than doubled,

and that the cost of food had reached a 45-year high last month.

“We believe that the difficult decisions we are making today will ensure

that Prezzo can continue to serve communities with high-quality, affordable

Italian-inspired meals for many years to come.”