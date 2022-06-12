Officers responding to a disturbance report in Axe Close discovered a man seriously injured in the road after being hit by a car.

The victim was pronounced dead shortly after emergency personnel arrived.

He has been identified as Robert Duggan, 60, of Axe Close, Luton. Specialist officers are currently assisting his family.

In connection with the incident, a man in his 50s was arrested last night on suspicion of murder.

He is still being held in police custody for questioning.

“We are continuing to carry out numerous lines of enquiry to establish the circumstances which led up to Mr Duggan’s death, as well as ensuring his family is fully supported,” said Detective Inspector Iain Macpherson of the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit.

While an arrest has been made in connection with the incident, we continue to urge anyone with information or who witnessed it to contact us.”

Anyone with information can contact us at 101 or report it online using the code Operation Just.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.