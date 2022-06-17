The Ambulance Service called us around 3 a.m. today (Friday, June 17) after a man was found with stab wounds on Jutland Street.

Officers responded to a report of a man in his 40s with serious chest injuries.

The man was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment, but he tragically died there.

An investigation is underway, as are inquiries. There have been no arrests.

“These are very sad and tragic circumstances,” said Det Ch Insp Mark Haworth-Oates of Lancashire Police’s Force Major Investigation Team. “Our thoughts are with the victim’s loved ones at this difficult time.”

They have our full support and our heartfelt sympathies.”

Our investigation is still in its early stages, but we have a team of detectives working to identify and apprehend those responsible.”

I’d like to encourage anyone with information about what happened to come forward. Were you aware of any suspicious activity in or around the Jutland Street area around the time of the incident? Please come forward if this is the case.” Please contact us if you have any CCTV or doorbell footage that could help us.” We want to reassure the public that patrols in the area have been increased.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 101 and reference log 0149 of June 17.

Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.