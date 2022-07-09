Police were called to Raikes Road around 6.25 p.m. after receiving a report of an assault.

A man in his twenties was discovered with stab wounds to the chest by emergency personnel. He was treated by paramedics and taken to Royal Preston Hospital before passing away.

An investigation is underway, as are inquiries.

In connection with the man’s death, four people have been arrested.

Detectives are seeking witnesses and encouraging anyone with information to come forward.

Lancashire Police Det Insp Simon Challenger said, “These are absolutely tragic circumstances, and my thoughts are with the man’s family at this very difficult time.”

“While we have made several arrests, it is critical that we speak with all witnesses.”

“We believe the attack occurred in the street and was witnessed by a large number of people.” While we have spoken with some people, I would encourage anyone with information who has not yet spoken with our officers to come forward.

“It is critical that we piece together what happened.

“Patrols in the area have been increased, and our investigation is still ongoing.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 101 and reference log 1135 from July 8.

Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Two 16-year-old boys and an 18-year-old woman from Preston, as well as an 18-year-old man from Blackpool, have been arrested and are being held on suspicion of murder.

Related News Stories