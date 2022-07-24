At around 11 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, emergency services were called to Bowshaw Close in Sheffield, where a man in his 50s was discovered with life-threatening injuries.

A short time later, he was pronounced dead. His family has been notified.

Two men, aged 34 and 20, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are being held by police.

Police officers are conducting preliminary investigations in the Bowshaw Close area and are eager to hear from anyone with information about what happened.

You can contact police via live chat online, an online portal, or by dialling 101 and referencing incident 1087 of July 23, 2022.

Visit www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/ to access the online portal and live chat.

You can also remain completely anonymous by providing information to the independent charity Crimestoppers via their website, www.crimestoppers-uk.org, or by calling their UK Contact Centre at 0800 555 111.