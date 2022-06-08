The 33-year-old was arrested on Wednesday, June 8, and was subsequently bailed until early July.

On Friday, 3 June, around 00:10hrs, police were called to reports of a stabbing in Chigwell Road following a party.

Officers and London Ambulance Service responded and discovered Mr Jackson, a rap artist known as Hypo, suffering from stab wounds.

Despite the best efforts of emergency personnel, the 39-year-old Hackney resident died at the scene.

On Saturday, 4 June, a post mortem examination revealed that the cause of death was sharp force trauma to the chest.’

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command are continuing their investigation and would like to speak with any witnesses who have not yet spoken to the police.

Hundreds of people were present as the event concluded, and many would have witnessed what occurred.

Detective Chief Inspector Laurence Smith stated, “Lamar’s family is in mourning and requires your assistance.” Please contact us if you saw anything or were able to record the incident. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111; you do not need to give your name and no one will ever know who you are.

“Lamar’s family is desperate for answers, and your phone call could help them understand why Lamar was taken from them – please call.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the police on 101 and reference CAD 66/03Jun. If you want to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.

As part of the investigation, a 32-year-old man was charged with murder and possession of a bladed article on Monday, June 6. He appeared at the Old Bailey on Wednesday, June 8, and was remanded in custody to appear again on Wednesday, August 24.