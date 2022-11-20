Sunday, November 20, 2022
Sunday, November 20, 2022

Following the deaths of two children in a flat fire in Nottingham, a murder investigation has been launched

by @uknip247
Nottinghamshire Police  say a woman was also critically injured in the fire.

At 3.17 a.m. on Sunday, a fire broke out in a first-floor flat of a two-story residential property in Fairisle Close, Clifton.

Paramedics treated the victims at the scene for smoke inhalation and transported them to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham, but the two children, aged three and one, were pronounced dead.

