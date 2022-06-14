The London Fire Brigade called police at 4.40a.m. on Monday, June 13, after a body was discovered following a fire in Belvue Park, Northolt.

Officers have yet to confirm the identity of the person involved, though the body is thought to be that of a man. Urgent inquiries are being conducted to obtain additional information.

The death is being treated as suspicious at this point, and detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command are leading the investigation.

“This is a complex and fast-moving investigation, and we are working to piece together the events that resulted in this person losing their life,” said Detective Chief Inspector Claire Hine, the senior investigating officer.

“At this point, our top priority is to identify the person involved so that their family can be notified.” We are also conducting house-to-house investigations and reviewing CCTV footage to create a timeline of who was in the area at the time of the fire.

“Officers will be in the park for a while, and I’d like to thank the community for their patience as we conduct our thorough investigation.” I would also urge anyone with information about what occurred to come forward.”

In the coming days, a post-mortem examination will be performed.

“Like many people across Ealing, I am shocked and saddened by this dreadful news, and I recognise it will cause considerable concern in the community,” said Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson, who is in charge of local policing in the borough. I can assure you that we are doing everything possible to figure out what happened.

“At this time, there is no information to suggest that there is any wider risk as a result of this incident, and I would ask the public to refrain from speculating about the circumstances while our investigation is underway.” Over the next few days, an increased number of officers will be in the area to reassure you and listen to your concerns.”

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to call 101 and reference CAD 952/13Jun. If you want to remain anonymous, call the independent charity Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.