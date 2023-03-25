Saturday, March 25, 2023
Saturday, March 25, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Following the discovery of a teenage girl dead near railway lines in Dorset, a family has issued a warning about the dangers of railway lines.

Following the discovery of a teenage girl dead near railway lines in Dorset, a family has issued a warning about the dangers of railway lines.

by uknip247
Auto Draft

Officers were called to Weymouth train lines at 2.25 a.m. on Thursday, where they discovered 15-year-old Roxy Phillips unresponsive.

Despite paramedics’ efforts, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Roxy’s family said in a statement released by British Transport Police, “We would like to raise awareness of the dangers of the railway tracks, unknown to most that the third rail is live 24 hours a day, all year round.” This was a tragic accident that we will never be able to overcome as a family.”

Relatives described their grief over the death of the adolescent girl, whom they described as a “strong-willed young woman” and a “animal lover.”

“As a family, we are devastated by the loss of our daughter, sister, niece, granddaughter, and cousin, Roxy Phillips,” the statement said.

“Roxy was a strong-willed young woman who loved animals, especially horses, especially her own horse Bradley.”

“Roxy was adored and loved by her friends; we as a family have felt this love through tributes and kind messages.”

“We will always love and miss you, our beautiful Roxy,” they added.

According to British Transport Police, the investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Witnesses are sought after four men were arrested following a violent disturbance in Ramsgate

Police in Southampton are looking into a man’s ‘unexplained’ death

Two woman airlifted after serious crash sees driver arrested on the Isle of Wight

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a serious road traffic collision in Larkhill in the early hours of this morning

Two former police constables have been found guilty of gross misconduct

Five men jailed following an extensive investigation into Class A drug supply between London and Swindon

A man who risked innocent lives and reached speeds of 90mph to evade police has been jailed

Five men involved in UK-wide firearms conspiracy that saw a gun fired at South Shields home are jailed

A Hatfield man has been jailed for assisting a child to stay away from the person who had responsibility for them

Following abhorrent incidents in other parts of the country since the start of Ramadan, Nottinghamshire Police’s Head of Local Policing has reaffirmed the support...

A man has been jailed after more than £4,000-worth of cocaine and heroin was found inside an address in Stoke-on-Trent

Broxbourne county lines drug dealers jailed

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More