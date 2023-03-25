Following the discovery of a teenage girl dead near railway lines in Dorset, a family has issued a warning about the dangers of railway lines.

Officers were called to Weymouth train lines at 2.25 a.m. on Thursday, where they discovered 15-year-old Roxy Phillips unresponsive.

Despite paramedics’ efforts, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Roxy’s family said in a statement released by British Transport Police, “We would like to raise awareness of the dangers of the railway tracks, unknown to most that the third rail is live 24 hours a day, all year round.” This was a tragic accident that we will never be able to overcome as a family.”

Relatives described their grief over the death of the adolescent girl, whom they described as a “strong-willed young woman” and a “animal lover.”

“As a family, we are devastated by the loss of our daughter, sister, niece, granddaughter, and cousin, Roxy Phillips,” the statement said.

“Roxy was a strong-willed young woman who loved animals, especially horses, especially her own horse Bradley.”

“Roxy was adored and loved by her friends; we as a family have felt this love through tributes and kind messages.”

“We will always love and miss you, our beautiful Roxy,” they added.

According to British Transport Police, the investigation into the incident is still ongoing.