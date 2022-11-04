Following the sentencing of Tony Brooks at Leeds Crown Court today, for the murder of Kirstie Ellis, her parents Vicky and John have given the following statement on behalf of the family

“We are extremely grateful and give our thanks to all the people who have
made this day possible and have brought some sense of justice being served
on behalf of our daughter Kirstie.
“We would like to thank all the court staff for ensuring the smooth running
of the proceedings, the prosecuting KC and his staff for their roles and
the Judge for showing consideration for all the people who attended court
today.
“Most importantly, we would like to thank West Yorkshire Police for their
hard work and dedication to the case, and for ultimately bringing Kirstie’s
murderer to sentencing with the evidence they collected.
“We extend our thanks to the police officers who worked closely with the
family for their care and attention to detail, and for keeping us informed
of developments in the case as best as they possibly could. They have been
very supportive throughout this whole ordeal, and we could not have made it
through any of this without them.
“The entire ordeal has been a living nightmare for the family, and we’d
like to praise the police for their kindness and understanding. They have
done a brilliant job under difficult circumstances, and now hopefully the
public, and especially women, can breathe a huge sigh of relief that our
communities are now safer with this murderer no longer roaming our streets.
“Our daughter Kirstie was a beacon of light to all those who were fortunate
enough to have known her and who wanted to raise the awareness of domestic
abuse after suffering through it herself.
“The problem of abuse has never gone away but is there hidden in plain
sight behind closed doors, and now we unfortunately have lost our precious
daughter and baby girl Kirstie to it.
“We remember Kirstie as a vibrant soul, Kirstie loved a drink, to dance and
sing the night away. Kirstie’s light will now forever shine bright in our
family, among our friends and in all those who knew Kirstie’s happiness.
She will always be remembered for her sense of fun and joy, which has
guided us through these troubling times.
“Finally, we would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to our friends and
family for their support in attending court, as well as those who couldn’t
make it. “Without you, we could not have made it through these horrendous
times. Also, to all the people who provided evidence and statements against
Brooks, without this we wouldn’t have been able to get the justice that we
have got for our lovely Kirstie.
“You have no idea what it means to us as a family to have so much support
and care. Although we will never be able to fully move on from this, we are
now able to begin picking up the pieces of our lives, and make sure Kirstie
lives on to be remembered as the happy, loving and caring woman that she
was, with the hope she is now resting peacefully as she deserves.”
Following the sentencing of Tony Brooks at Leeds Crown Court today, for the murder of Kirstie Ellis, her parents Vicky and John have given the following statement on behalf of the family
