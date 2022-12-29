Following the unexplained death of an eight-year-old girl, a woman was arrested on suspicion of child neglect

The circumstances surrounding the girl’s “sudden death” in Lampeter, Ceredigion, are being investigated by police.

It comes as public health officials confirmed that they are looking into possible links between Strep A infections and a child’s death in the town.

Dyfed-Powys Police has confirmed that a 33-year-old woman has been released while investigations continue.

According to police, the girl died on the evening of December 22nd in Maes-y-Deri, Lampeter.

The following day, an arrest was made in connection with the death.

On Wednesday, Public Health Wales announced that it was investigating possible links to a rare complication of Strep A infections.

It comes after more than a dozen confirmed cases of strep A in children since September, including Hanna Roap, seven, of Penarth in the Vale of Glamorgan.

“Public Health Wales is working with Hywel Dda University Health Board and Ceredigion council following the death of a child in Lampeter,” said Dr Graham Brown, consultant in communicable disease control for Public Health Wales.

“We offer our deepest condolences to the family, friends and all those affected. Individual cases cannot be discussed by Public Health Wales.

“We are investigating links to Invasive Group A Streptococcal disease (iGAS), a very rare complication of Group A Streptococcal infection.

“While we understand that parents may be concerned, cases of iGAS remain uncommon in Wales, and children have a very low risk of contracting the disease.”