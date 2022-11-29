Following three possible connected kidnapping attempts in Manchester this month, including one that targeted a 15-year-old girl, police are looking for a man

As they look into the potential series of connected offences, detectives are asking for witnesses and dashcam footage.

In one case, the parents of a 15-year-old schoolgirl called Greater Manchester Police (GMP) to report that their daughter had been approached by a man at a bus stop in Salford on Monday night.

Before physically attempting to convince the teenager to follow him to his car, a dark hatchback, the man is thought to have made advances toward the teen.

According to GMP, they may have established a connection between that incident and two others that happened in different parts of Salford thanks to CCTV footage.

Police want to speak with anyone who has dashcam footage from three different occasions and places.

The first is on November 21 between 6 and 7 o’clock in the area of Rocky Lane, Monton Green, and Monton High Street.

Violence at the Chinese Consulate in Manchester is reported by the police to have included a “number of offences.”

Kate Green claims that finding the ability to immunise children is urgent.

Greater Manchester by-election is anticipated because a Labour MP will soon become deputy mayor.

The second is in the vicinity of Mossfield Road and Ackworth Road in Swinton on November 21 between 8 and 9 p.m., and the third is in Salford on November 16 between 7:45 p.m. and 8:20 p.m. on Liverpool Street between Fitzwarren Street and Albion Way.

“The victims have been left very shaken up by this encounter, and it’s very important that we get this man identified and off the streets as soon as possible,” said Detective Inspector Chris Horsfield of the Salford division.

We think the man we’re looking for may have been driving a dark-colored hatchback, but we need to look at dashcam footage to determine the make, model, and licence plate number.