Food Fest Northern Ireland is a new BBC One Northern Ireland series that celebrates food, farming, and the countryside



The programmes, hosted by Colin Murray and Edith Bowman, will delve into what we eat, where it comes from, how it is produced, who produces it, and why it matters. Colin and Edith will be joined on the show by foodies such as TV chef Suzie Lee and presenter Ryan Hand.

The series will visit the vibrant Belfast Mela Festival, the bustling St George’s Market, The Ould Lammas Fair in Ballycastle, a food and music festival in Newcastle, and the Walled City Market in Londonderry over the course of five episodes.

While Colin and Edith are taking in the sights and sounds of the festivals and markets, Suzie and Ryan will be investigating local food stories across Northern Ireland, from cider making in Armagh to catching and tasting eels in Toomebridge, to learning how to make vegan burgers and getting top tips from a chef who runs a zero waste and sustainable restaurant.

Food Fest Northern Ireland premieres on BBC One Northern Ireland at 8.30pm on Monday, February 6, and the entire series will be available on BBC iPlayer. It is a collaboration between BBC Nations and BBC Daytime, and it will be broadcast to audiences across the United Kingdom in March. Alleycats TV produces the films in Northern Ireland, while Red Sky Productions produces the series.