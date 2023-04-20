Thursday, April 20, 2023
Thursday, April 20, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Food waste scheme expands across the county

Food waste scheme expands across the county

by uknip247

In a bid to tackle food waste, West Sussex County Council is once again teaming up with Sussex-based food rescue charity UKHarvest, and waste management company, Biffa, to run Community Food Hubs.

At a time when many people are facing significant cost-of-living pressures, Community Food Hubs encourage residents to take advantage of ‘surplus food rescue services’ in exchange for a small voluntary donation. They also provide education sessions to help residents learn how to reduce the amount of edible food which ends up in the bin.

Last year’s pilot programme saw Community Food Hubs established in Bognor Regis, Crawley, and Southwick. Within just six months, they prevented over 7 tonnes of food going to waste and provided food to almost 3,000 people. Building on this success, the programme has been extended this year to include seven community hubs, running once a month across every district and borough until April 2024.

DistrictLocationVenue
AdurSouthwickSouthwick Community Centre, 24 Southwick Street, Southwick, BN4 4TE
ArunBognor RegisBognor Youth and Community Centre, Westloats Lane, Bognor Regis, PO21 5JZ
ChichesterPetworthSylvia Beaufoy Centre, Midhurst Road, Petworth, GU28 0ET
CrawleyBroadfieldBroadfield Community Centre, Broadfield Barton, Crawley, RH11 9BA
HorshamStorringtonChanctonbury Leisure Centre, Spierbridge Road, Storrington, Pulborough, West Sussex, RH20 4PG
Mid SussexHaywards HeathAshenground Community Centre, Southdown Close, Haywards Heath, West Sussex, RH16 4JR
WorthingWorthingSidney Walter Centre, Sussex Road, Worthing, West Sussex, BN11 1DS

Each area will host a UKHarvest Community Food Hub once a month where, for a small voluntary donation, residents will be able to bring their own bag to pick up a wide selection of surplus foods which would have otherwise ended up as waste from suppliers.

All residents are welcome to visit the child-friendly Community Food Hubs and are designed to reduce food waste. Hubs also offer recipes and host information stands on various subjects, including waste prevention, wellbeing, and Citizens Advice.

UKHarvest is confident that the programme will make a significant impact. UKHarvest Partnership Manager Sarah Morison said, “We are thrilled to announce the expansion of this successful project with West Sussex County Council and our new partnership with Biffa. We believe that by sharing this rescued produce we can bring the community together to all tackle food waste.”

Deborah Urquhart, West Sussex Cabinet Member for Environment and Climate Change, said: “Reducing food waste is central to our council plan, we are committed to rescuing surplus food across the county, and our extended partnership with UKHarvest and Biffa will help us achieve this goal.”

For information on Community Food Hub locations and dates, click here.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

A dog has died after being the subject of a “savage and prolonged attack”, the RSPCA said

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed to death in Castle Bromwich

Officers attended and found a man with minor injuries believed to have been caused by broken glass

The A38 eastbound between the A374 and the B3416 near Plymouth is closed due to a serious collision

Hundreds of mourners gathered to say their goodbyes to Paul O’Gradymany with their dogs

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a shed fire which had spread to a neighbouring fence in Queensway, in Lydd,...

A 15-year-old boy from Devizes has been sentenced to six months in secure accommodation after pleading guilty to grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent

A repeat shoplifter who attacked a restaurant worker in Canterbury has been jailed and barred from the city centre on his release

Three men have been promptly arrested following a report of an assault in Tunbridge Wells town centre

A man responsible for running a multi-million-pound fraud website has pleaded guilty in the Met’s largest-ever fraud investigation

A motorcyclist has died after a collision with a car this morning

Two men have been arrested after an attempt was made to steal metal from a business in Canterbury

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.