Football Banning Orders totalling 81 years have been issued to 22 people who committed offences during a pitch invasion at Priestfield Stadium

A large number of spectators ran onto the field of play immediately following the match between Gillingham FC and Rotherham United on Saturday 30 April 2022, with fights and other forms of aggressive behaviour witnessed including the throwing of objects.

The disorder was investigated by Kent Police detectives from North Division CID with assistance from the force’s specialist football officers and colleagues from South Yorkshire Police.

On Thursday 8 and Friday 9 December, Football Banning Orders were issued by Medway magistrates to those who pleaded guilty to public order offences linked to the pitch invasion.

One of those due to attend the Thursday hearing, James Mackenzie, 23, of Rookery Crescent, Cliffe, failed to appear and was arrested later that night when officers spotted him in the crowd for Gillingham’s FA Cup match with Dagenham and Redbridge.

He admitted the offences at court the following day and was issued with 200 hours of community service and a three-year Football Banning Order.

Superintendent Ray Quiller of Kent Police said: ‘There is absolutely no place in football or anywhere else in society for the type of violence and behaviour that occurred following this particular match. In the presence of genuine football supporters, including children, the actions of these individuals were totally unacceptable.

‘Football Banning Orders were introduced in the late 1980s to help improve safety at matches, and they remain an important power at our disposal despite there being far fewer incidents today than there were back then. I am pleased to see them given in the circumstances of this case and we will continue to seek these against offenders who act in this manner at football matches.

‘We are proud of the strong relationships we have with the football clubs across Kent and I hope these results demonstrate how seriously we take it when the actions of a mindless few put other people’s safety and wellbeing at risk.’

The following individuals attended court on Thursday 8 December:

• Kingsley Dume, 25, of Alma Road, Sheerness, was jailed for eight weeks and issued with a seven-year Football Banning Order.

• Bobby Coulham, 25, of Woodlands, Dargate, received 150 hours of community service and a five-year Football Banning Order.

• Keegan Mount, 23, of Blaxland Close, Faversham, received 120 hours of community service and a three-year Football Banning Order.

• Charlie Allen, 25, of Franklin Road, Gillingham, received 150 hours of community service and a three-year Football Banning Order.

• Jack Simmonds, 25, of Highcroft Green, Maidstone, received 150 hours of community service and a three-year Football Banning Order.

• Ben Quinan, 23, of Alexandra Road, Sheerness, received 120 hours of community service and a three-year Football Banning Order.

• William Tuffin, 20, of Kingswood Road, Gillingham, received a three-year Football Banning Order.

• Jody Barnes, 21, of Winter Gem Lane, Faversham, received 120 hours of community service and a three-year Football Banning Order.

• Callum Evans, 21, of Bergamot Avenue, Minster-on-Sea, received 120 hours of community service and a three-year Football Banning Order.

• Harrison Wilkins, 20, of London Road, Ditton, will be sentenced in January but has also been issued with a three-year Football Banning Order.

• Kai McNeil, 18, of Concord Avenue, Chatham, received a conditional discharge along with a three-year Football Banning Order.

Two other people pleaded not guilty and were committed for trial, and one case was adjourned.

The following individuals attended court on Friday 9 December:

• Jake Walton, 23, of St Nicolas Road, Rotherham received a four-month sentence suspended for 24 months, 250 hours of community service and a 10-year Football Banning Order.

• Andrew Duke, 53, of Farm View Road, Rotherham received an eight-week sentence suspended for 12 months, 200 hours of community service and a four-year Football Banning Order.

• Jarrod Allsop, 22, from Berry Edge Close, Doncaster received 130 hours of community service and a three-year Football Banning Order.

• Jack Cranswick, 23, of Creswick Close, Rotherham received 150 hours of community service and a three-year Football Banning Order.

• Alex Fields, 21, of Braithwell Road, Rotherham received 150 of hours community service and a three-year Football Banning Order.

• Colby Smith, 26, of Fullerton Crescent, Rotherham was issued with a fine and a three-year Football Banning Order.

• Lee Smith, 53, of Rockingham Road, Rotherham received 150 hours of community service and a three-year Football Banning Order.

• Liam Baldwin, 35, of First Lane, Rotherham received 230 hours of community service and a three-year Football Banning Order.

• Callum Davies, 23, of Rowan Rise, Rotherham received a 150 hours of community service and a three-year Football Banning Order.

• Lee Horton, 46, of Linkswood Road, Rotherham received 150 hours of community service and a four-year Football Banning Order.

• Lee Young, 42, of Deveron Way, York received 150 hours of community service and a three-year Football Banning Order.

One other person pleaded not guilty and committed to trial and one person failed to appear.