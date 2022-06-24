For a series of sexual offences, a 29-year-old man was sentenced to more than eight years in prison.

Reece Larkin, of Norwich’s Humbleyard, appeared in Norwich Crown Court yesterday (Thursday, June 23, 2022), after being found guilty of rape and sexual assault at an earlier hearing.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in the early hours of September 15, 2019, when the victim, a woman in her late teens, fell asleep on Larkin’s property. When she awoke, Larkin was sexually assaulting her before raping her.

Larkin was arrested and charged with the offences after a police investigation.

Larkin was sentenced to eight years and six months in prison yesterday (June 23). In addition, he must sign the sex offenders register indefinitely.

DC is the investigating officer. “I hope yesterday’s sentence will reassure victims of rape and sexual assault that we will take reports seriously,” Jordan Bulmer said. We will always conduct thorough investigations and hold offenders accountable.

“I’d like to commend the victim’s bravery in coming forward and having the courage to speak to us about something that has been incredibly traumatic.”