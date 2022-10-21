E4 has commissioned Alan Must Win, a brand-new reality show, that sees a larger-than-life cast compete in a popularity contest set inside a unique environment. However, in amongst the group there is an underdog that no one is expecting. For now, let’s just call them ‘Alan’…

Whilst these contestants are busy competing for popularity, what none of the group know is that living secretly next door is a group of celebrities, playing their own game and doing everything they can to make sure that Alan. Must. Win.

Faced with their greatest challenge to date, the celebrities will do whatever they can to control the game by setting tasks, introducing jaw-dropping format twists, mastering the art of manipulation and using all they have learnt about reality shows and being liked to ensure Alan’s triumph.

What does it take to be popular in the world today? Will these celebs be able to handle the pressure of controlling the game? This contemporary take on the reality show will change the rules of the game and could change Alan’s life forever.

Commissioning Editor, Mel Bezalel said: “At E4, we’re completely obsessed with reality that drives viewing on All 4, and we’re excited about taking the genre in a completely (and sneaky) new direction. This is a show that engages celebrities in an entirely different way, using their unique skillset and experiences to manipulate gameplay – with entertaining and surprising results. This is a TV event not to miss. We can’t wait, and neither can ‘Alan’…”

Mat Steiner, Managing Director of Primal Media, said: “Pulling the curtain back on the reality genre is such an exciting prospect for us – and equally exciting is the knowledge that The Chosen One is out there somewhere but they don’t even know it yet… E4 is home to some of the best reality formats in the UK, and we’re thrilled to be working with the fantastic team there to bring a completely fresh spin on the genre to the channel next year.

Martin Oxley, Head of Formats and Entertainment at Motion said: “Everyone loves to back the underdog, and for the first time we have a format that doesn’t just love them, it allows our favourite reality celebs do all they can to help that unwitting zero candidate to be the hero of the show. We’re looking forward to working with the teams at E4 and Primal to see just who will win.”

It will land on E4 in 2023

ADVERTISEMENT