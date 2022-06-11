A £500 reward is being offered by police for information leading to the arrest of wanted man Bradley Moynes.

Moynes is wanted in connection with an attack on February 11 outside Blue Bar Café in Pevensey Road, Eastbourne, in which a 26-year-old man suffered serious injuries after an unknown liquid, believed to be a noxious substance, was thrown in his face.

The investigation is still ongoing, and no other arrests have been made, with police not looking for anyone else involved in the incident.

“Sussex Police launched an investigation into this horrific attack as soon as it was reported on February 11, and a suspect – Bradley Moynes – was quickly identified,” Detective Amy Summers said.

“Officers have been working with community partners and neighbouring forces to bring Moynes into custody for questioning, but he remains at large.”

“Our hearts go out to all three victims of this senseless attack, one of whom suffered serious facial injuries.”

“We continue to communicate with the victims in order to keep them up to date on any developments, but the current message remains the same – if you know where Bradley Moynes is or have any information about the incident, please report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1393 of 11/02.”

“If you see Moynes, do not approach him; instead, call 999 immediately and quote the serial number above.”

Information can also be reported anonymously to police by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.