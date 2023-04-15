Saturday, April 15, 2023
Ford drivers in the UK will soon be able to legally take their hands off the wheel while driving, thanks to the approval of Ford’s BlueCruise technology

by uknip247
This “hands-off, eyes-on” technology will control steering, acceleration, and braking while a camera monitors the driver’s eyes to make sure they remain on the road. However, it is essential to note that this is not a self-driving car, but rather the next advancement in assisted driving technology.

The introduction of Ford’s BlueCruise technology is a significant step for the automotive industry, as it represents a new level of trust in autonomous driving features. The technology will only be available for 2023 models of its electric Mustang Mach-E SUV at first, on a subscription basis. The first 90 days come with the purchase of the vehicle, with a subsequent monthly subscription required. The car can automatically keep a safe distance from other cars and can even bring the vehicle to a complete stop in traffic jams.

The BlueCruise technology uses cameras and sensors to detect lane markings, speed signs, and the position and speed of other cars on the road, providing a comfortable and convenient driving experience. The car will take over driving when it feels safe, but drivers must keep their eyes on the road. They cannot use their phones or conduct any activity that diverts their attention from driving. If their eyes are closed, the car will prompt them to put their hands back on the steering wheel and take control.

Lisa Brankin, managing director of Ford in Britain and Ireland, emphasised the importance of being responsible while driving with this technology. The driver will still be responsible for insurance claims in case of accidents, as the technology is not autonomous driving, and the driver is entirely in control. The Transport Minister Jesse Norman said that the technology could make driving safer by reducing the scope of driver errors.

