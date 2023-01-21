Forecasters have issued a level three cold alert for England, warning that freezing fog will increase the risk of accidents and travel delays

Saturday, January 21, 2023
by uknip247

Forecasters have issued a weather warning for large parts of England, warning that freezing fog will be a “serious issue” in the coming days.

On Sunday, a yellow fog warning was issued for much of England, including Yorkshire, the South East, and the Midlands.

Visibility could drop to 50m, and forecasters say untreated surfaces could become slippery, increasing the risk of accidents or injuries.

Drivers are being warned to expect slower travel times, with bus and train delays also possible.

Flights may be delayed or cancelled, according to the Met Office.

“Freezing fog will make driving difficult and may cause travel delays in some areas on Saturday night and Sunday morning,” it added.

“Overnight temperatures in the Midlands, East Anglia, and the South East are expected to drop as low as -6C, posing a combined threat of fog and ice.”

Here are the areas affected by the fog warning, which is in effect from 2 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Sunday.

The East Midlands

• Derby • Derbyshire • Leicester • Leicestershire • Northamptonshire • Nottingham • Nottinghamshire • Rutland

The East of England

• Bedfordshire • Cambridgeshire • Central Bedfordshire • Essex • Hertfordshire • Norfolk

• Bracknell Forest • Buckinghamshire • East Sussex • Greater London • Hampshire • Kent • Milton Keynes • Oxfordshire • Reading • Slough • Surrey • West Berkshire • West Sussex

The West Midlands

Staffordshire, Warwickshire, and the West Midlands conurbation

Yorkshire and the Humber

• East Riding of Yorkshire • Kingston upon Hull • North East Lincolnshire • North Lincolnshire • North Lincolnshire • North Yorkshire • South Yorkshire • West Yorkshire • York

