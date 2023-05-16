Former Children’s Holiday Camp Manager Pleads Guilty to Grooming 70+ Boys Online

In a shocking case, a former children’s holiday camp manager, Cameron Osman, from Southampton, has admitted to pretending to be a 16-year-old girl online in order to groom more than 70 boys, including one from Kettering. Using the alias ‘Lizzielemon’ on platforms like Instagram, MyLol, and Love Crush, Osman would engage with his victims and then move the conversations to Google Hangouts, Discord, and Skype.

Osman’s sickening communications revolved around a fantasy online world, where he portrayed himself as a teenage girl. He deliberately concealed his true identity, claiming his camera was broken. The 44-year-old engaged in explicit conversations, including discussions about dominating boys in school uniforms and sports kits, as well as teacher/student roleplay.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) launched an investigation into Osman’s activities and managed to track him down to a friend’s house in East Sussex in September 2021, leading to his arrest. Although Osman had resigned from his position at a holiday camp activity centre a few days earlier, no evidence of him grooming children there was found.

During the investigation, authorities seized Osman’s laptop and mobile phone, which revealed that he had made contact with 76 boys in the UK, aged between 12 and 16. All the identified victims have since been safeguarded. Furthermore, investigators in the United States uncovered chat logs showing sexual communication between Osman and underage boys in 27 different countries. It was also discovered that he had searched online for underage boys in Colombia, which he had planned to visit.

Earlier this month, Cameron Osman appeared before St Albans Crown Court and pleaded guilty to 36 charges, including attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity, causing a child to engage in sexual activity and sexual communication with a child.

NCA operations manager Danielle Pownall condemned Osman’s actions, stating, “Cameron Osman callously preyed on vulnerable teenage boys, masquerading as a teenage girl for his own sexual gratification. I have no doubt, if we had not stopped Osman, he would have gone on to commit more severe offending.” Pownall assured the public that the NCA will continue to work with international partners to combat online child sexual abuse and hold individuals like Osman accountable for their crimes.

Cameron Osman is scheduled to be sentenced on June 30, where the court will determine the appropriate punishment for his heinous acts.