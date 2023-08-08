Former Criminology Student Receives 15-Year Sentence for Spate of Armed Robberies

In a series of audacious crimes that left a trail of fear across Birmingham and the Black Country, former criminology student Kudakwashe Chowa has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for carrying out 18 armed robberies. Brazenly targeting banks, supermarkets, convenience stores, and service stations, Chowa’s reign of terror saw him holding shop workers at knifepoint and, in one instance, brandishing a gun to threaten staff.

Chowa’s calculated spree involved a combination of threats and violence as he executed his crimes, leaving a wake of stolen cash amounting to over £3,500. The 30-year-old, residing on High Street in Erdington, found himself sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court on August 7 after pleading guilty to six armed robberies committed across Birmingham, Solihull, Dudley, and Tipton between February and October of the previous year.

The extent of Chowa’s criminal endeavours goes beyond the six charges he pleaded guilty to. He also admitted to 12 additional robbery offences before being sentenced. The majority of these armed robberies involved holding victims at knifepoint, with Chowa escalating his violence to a gun-wielding hold-up during his final robbery before his arrest.

Chowa’s criminal activities spanned a wide range of targets, from a One-Stop shop in Solihull to a Londis in Rubery, and a Spar in Cotteridge. The brazen robber even targeted a service station on Alcester Road in Birmingham twice within a matter of days. Despite his apparent disregard for the consequences of his actions, Chowa’s spree was eventually halted.

The collaborative efforts of the robbery team, forensics department, operational support unit, local police, and firearms officers led to Chowa’s arrest in November. The turning point came after he robbed a Lloyds bank at gunpoint, only to be captured on extensive CCTV footage. This evidence not only led to his identification but also exposed his attempt to launder stolen money into his own bank account.

Detective Sergeant Curt Wilkins, a member of the robbery team at Sutton Coldfield, commended the collective efforts that resulted in Chowa’s arrest and subsequent conviction. Wilkins underlined Chowa’s knowledge of police and forensic tactics due to his studies in criminology. He stated, “Chowa had attended a university course in criminology. This would provide him with knowledge of police and forensic tactics. He was brazen in his approach, but his luck finally ran out.”

Wilkins noted that the severity of Chowa’s crimes is reflected in the sentence, acknowledging the lasting impact on the victims.