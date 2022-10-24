Josephine Melville, a former EastEnders actress, died backstage after performing in a play at Nottingham Playhouse in the United Kingdom.

Melville, who played Tessa Parker in the BBC soap, died on Thursday after appearing in the theatre’s production of Nine Night.

She was helped by first responders and an audience member who was medically qualified until paramedics arrived, but she died at the scene, according to the venue.

“We are deeply saddened to announce that last night the actor Josephine Melville, passed away backstage at Nottingham Playhouse following the performance of the play Nine Night, in which she was performing,” the theatre said in a statement. “Josephine’s family have been informed, and our thoughts and deep condolences are with them.”

Nottingham Playhouse described Melville as a “truly wonderful and well-loved person” as well as a “revered and deeply respected performer, director, producer, archivist, and writer.”

It went on to say that the entire cast and crew of Nine Night, a co-production between Leeds Playhouse and Nottingham Playhouse, are in a “state of shock.”

In 1986, she made her first appearance in EastEnders, and she has also appeared in Casualty and The Bill.

She also appeared in Sleeping Beauty in 2018 and Sinbad the Sailor in 2016 for Theatre Royal Stratford East, where she also served on the board.

The Theatre Royal Stratford East said it was “devastated” to learn of the death of a “dear friend and colleague” in a Twitter tribute.

“She has long been part of the Stratford East family and will be greatly missed by all of us,” it said, sharing photos of Melville’s time at the theatre.

Our hearts go out to her friends and family during this difficult time.”

ADVERTISEMENT