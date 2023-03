Officers investigating a reported theft and subsequent fraud incident in Sheffield have issued CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to as enquiries continue.

On Tuesday 14 March, at around 3.50pm, a woman reported that her purse had been stolen while she was shopping at Heeley Retail Park on Chesterfield Road.

A short time later, at around 4.30pm, it is understood that the woman’s bank card was used at a shop on Machon Bank Road in a fraudulent transaction.