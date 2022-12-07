Former Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced he will not be standing as an MP at the next general election

After appearing on the ITV reality show I’m A Celebrity, he was suspended as a Conservative MP.

Mr Hancock wrote to Rishi Sunak that he had “discovered a whole new world of possibilities that I am excited to explore.”

He went on to say that politicians must find “new ways to reach people” outside of Parliament.

He ended his letter by saying it was a “honour to serve in Parliament and represent the people of West Suffolk.”

“I will participate in the debate about our country’s future and engage with the public in new ways,” he said.

Mr Hancock had been a Conservative minister since 2013, serving as health secretary during the coronavirus pandemic.

He was forced to resign in June 2021 after violating social distancing guidelines by kissing a colleague.

Despite his support for Mr Sunak in the Conservative leadership election, Mr Hancock was not given a role in government when the prime minister took office.

Following that, the MP joined the cast of I’m A Celebrity, which drew criticism from his fellow MPs and the local Conservative association.

Mr Hancock announced his decision to resign from Parliament, saying, “There was a time when I thought the only way to influence public debate was in Parliament, but I’ve realised there’s far more to it than that.”

“I have come to believe that for a healthy democracy, we must find new ways to reach people, particularly those who are disengaged from politics.”

I suspect that the revival of modern conservatism over the next decade will occur as much outside as inside Parliament.”