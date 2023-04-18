Former immigration adviser convicted after OISC investigation

A Surrey man who fled abroad when he was found guilty of providing unlawful immigration advice after an investigation by the Office of the Immigration Services Commissioner, has been sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment, suspended for 15 months.

Mr Mukesh Oad, 44, a former immigration caseworker, pleaded guilty on 1 July 2016 at Westminster Magistrates Court to providing immigration advice whilst not being registered with a regulatory body*. The law requires that immigration advice can only be given by registered and regulated individuals. Mr Oad provided advice illegally on 14 separate occasions and charged clients significant sums of money.

He fled the country before sentencing took place. Following his return in June last year, he attended Isleworth Crown Court in July 2022 where he was a given a three-week custodial sentence for failing to surrender to bail.

John Tuckett, Immigration Services Commissioner, said: “People who seek immigration advice are often in a vulnerable position and Mukesh Oad allowed people to put their trust in him, and took advantage of that.

“These offences were very serious, and the prosecution and sentencing send a clear message that the OISC and courts will take tough action against those who break the law by providing advice illegally.”