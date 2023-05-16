Former Met Police Officer Accused of Rape Allegations Faces Court Trial

Wood Green Crown Court has heard disturbing details of alleged rapes committed by a Metropolitan Police officer against two different women. The accused, Adam Provan, 43, is facing multiple charges of rape and stands accused of using his position of authority to exert control and manipulate his victims.

One of the victims, also a police officer, reported Provan for “abuse and harassment” but claims her allegations were disregarded, leading her to keep quiet about the alleged abuse for years. Prosecutor Anthony Metzer KC stated in court that she felt her complaints were “swept under the carpet,” causing her to lose faith in the system and refrain from disclosing the rapes.

Provan, denying all charges, has maintained his innocence, stating during initial questioning that he has “never ever hurt anyone in a sexual nature” in his life.

The first alleged victim has accused Provan of six counts of rape, claiming that the abuse has had a lasting negative impact on her life. According to Mr. Metzer, Provan allegedly displayed controlling behaviour and abused his power as a serving police officer in the Metropolitan Police Force. The victim alleges that Provan was violent during sex, including suffocating her with a pillow until it was difficult to breathe. Additionally, she claims he made derogatory remarks about her appearance and even expressed hope that she would be raped.

The second accuser, who was just 16 years old at the time, alleges that Provan raped her on their first date, which she described as “hellish.” Prosecutors revealed that Provan drove her to a secluded location where he forced himself on her against a tree. He then took her to a McDonald’s for milkshakes before proceeding to a children’s playground, where he allegedly coerced her into performing oral sex.

During the trial, Provan vehemently denied any sexual misconduct and maintained that nothing of a sexual nature occurred during their encounters.

The trial, taking place at Wood Green Crown Court, continues as the prosecution presents evidence against Provan. The accused, who resides near Newmarket in Suffolk, denies all charges brought against him.