Former Metropolitan Police officer Samantha Lee is facing disciplinary charges over an alleged failure to properly investigate accusations of indecent exposure made against Wayne Couzens, the murderer of Sarah Everard

Lee, who had resigned from the police force after it was discovered that she had an OnlyFans account called Officer Naughty, is accused of failing to undertake the correct investigative inquiries regarding Couzens’ flashing incident at a McDonald’s drive-thru in Swanley. She is also accused of providing a misleading account when questioned about it.

Although she is no longer a serving officer, a seven-day misconduct hearing has been scheduled to address the disciplinary charges against Lee. The hearing is set to begin next week. Lee had been suspended from the Met after it was revealed that she had posted explicit pictures of herself on her OnlyFans account, for which users could pay to subscribe and view the images. She subsequently resigned from her position.

Wayne Couzens, a former police officer, was convicted of abducting, raping, and murdering Sarah Everard. It was later revealed that he had also indecently exposed himself to staff at a McDonald’s drive-thru in Swanley just four days prior to his heinous crime. In March, Couzens pleaded guilty to three counts of indecent exposure, including two incidents at the McDonald’s restaurant.