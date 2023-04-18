Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Tuesday, April 18, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Former Neighbours and Prisoner Cell Block H star Maxine Klibingaitis has died aged 58

Former Neighbours and Prisoner Cell Block H star Maxine Klibingaitis has died aged 58

by uknip247

According to Australian media reports Klibingaitis died suddenly on Monday.

Klibingaitis was born in Ballarat, Victoria, and was married to the Australian television director, Andrew Friedman. Together, they have one son, Zane Friedman.

Maxine started her career as an actress in the late 1970s with her breakout role being that of Bobbie Mitchell, in the cult TV series Prisoner, which aired from 1979-1986. Her portrayal of a teenage punk captured the imagination of many viewers, and her performances made her a household name.

Maxine then went on to appear on Neighbours, another popular Australian TV soap opera, where she played the role of Terry Inglis. Her performance in Neighbours further cemented her place in the hearts of many TV audiences.

Apart from her television roles, Maxine also appeared in various films throughout her career. In 2007, she won the MUFF award for Best Supporting Female Actor for her outstanding performance as an unhinged, diabetic punk woman in the film Moonlight & Magic. She also appeared in the first two Boronia Boys films, Boronia Boys and Boronia Backpackers, where she played the role of a local girl named Caz.

Despite her success in the entertainment industry, tragedy struck when she suddenly passed away on 17 April 2023 at the age of 58.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Police investigating a series of deliberate fires across Sussex which are estimated to have caused more than £1.1 million worth of damage have charged...

The recent junior doctors’ strike in England caused the cancellation of more than 196,000 hospital appointments, making it the largest contributor to the NHS...

The Scottish government is set to call up 13,000 patients for further medical investigation following a widescale audit of the country’s cervical screening programme

The recent announcement by Ofgem demanding energy suppliers to give struggling customers more chances to clear their debts before forcibly switching them to prepayment...

A police officer and an ex-officer are to face prosecution for alleged offences, including sharing imagery taken at scenes of sudden deaths.

A serving police officer has been dismissed as Greater Manchester Police continues to ‘root out and boot out’ corruption – ensuring employees are fit...

In today’s technologically advanced world, personal data is increasingly being compromised. The latest example of this issue is the use of a phone app...

Manchester City Football Club has submitted a planning application to Manchester City Council to expand the Etihad Stadium’s capacity to more than 60,000 seats,...

The BBC has announced that Waterloo Road will return to BBC One and iPlayer this May, for a new series consisting of seven episodes

A man has appeared at court today where he admitted having two American bulldogs dangerously out of control causing injury and resulting in the...

Detectives are appealing for information following an arson attack at a business

The recent introduction of compulsory voter ID rules in England has sparked concerns among some that this could result in the disenfranchisement of large...

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.