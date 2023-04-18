Former Neighbours and Prisoner Cell Block H star Maxine Klibingaitis has died aged 58

According to Australian media reports Klibingaitis died suddenly on Monday.

Klibingaitis was born in Ballarat, Victoria, and was married to the Australian television director, Andrew Friedman. Together, they have one son, Zane Friedman.

Maxine started her career as an actress in the late 1970s with her breakout role being that of Bobbie Mitchell, in the cult TV series Prisoner, which aired from 1979-1986. Her portrayal of a teenage punk captured the imagination of many viewers, and her performances made her a household name.

Maxine then went on to appear on Neighbours, another popular Australian TV soap opera, where she played the role of Terry Inglis. Her performance in Neighbours further cemented her place in the hearts of many TV audiences.

Apart from her television roles, Maxine also appeared in various films throughout her career. In 2007, she won the MUFF award for Best Supporting Female Actor for her outstanding performance as an unhinged, diabetic punk woman in the film Moonlight & Magic. She also appeared in the first two Boronia Boys films, Boronia Boys and Boronia Backpackers, where she played the role of a local girl named Caz.

Despite her success in the entertainment industry, tragedy struck when she suddenly passed away on 17 April 2023 at the age of 58.