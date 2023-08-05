Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan Sentenced to 3 Years for State Gift Sale

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has been sentenced to three years in prison by a trial court for his involvement in illegally selling state gifts, according to reports from local media channels on Saturday.

Judge Humayun Dilawar announced the verdict, stating that Imran Khan’s involvement in corrupt practices had been proven, as reported by Pakistan TV.

Notably, Khan was not present in court for the hearing, but the Reuters news agency confirmed that his lawyer revealed the former prime minister’s arrest in Lahore.

The case’s significance is heightened due to the upcoming national elections scheduled before early November. Legal experts believe that a conviction in this matter could severely impact Imran Khan’s chances of participating in the elections.

In response to the court’s ruling, Mr. Khan’s team has expressed their intention to appeal against the decision. The appeal could pave the way for further legal proceedings to challenge the sentence.

Imran Khan, a prominent figure in Pakistani politics, served as the country’s Prime Minister and has been actively involved in public life. However, this recent legal development may have significant ramifications for his political career and the upcoming electoral landscape.