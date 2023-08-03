Weather where you are

Former Police Officer Admits to Engaging in Sexual Activity with 13-Year-Old Girl
A former police officer has admitted to engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a 13-year-old girl. Luke Christopher Horner, a 24-year-old former Pc of Thames Valley Police (TVP), travelled to Rushden, Northamptonshire, while off duty to commit the offence on June 11 of this year.

In a hearing at Northampton Crown Court on Thursday, Horner pleaded guilty to a charge of sexual activity with a child. Following his plea, TVP confirmed that Horner had resigned as an officer on July 26.

The prosecution removed a second count of making an indecent image of a child from the indictment, as it was deemed to form part of the sexual activity. The court was informed that Horner recorded the act on the victim’s phone, which he held in his hand during the act. The phone belonged to the young girl involved in the case.

Northamptonshire Police stated that Horner had travelled over an hour from his home in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, to commit the offence in Northamptonshire.

Appearing via video link from HMP Peterborough, Cambridgeshire, Horner confirmed his identity and entered his guilty plea.

Charges against Horner were brought by Northamptonshire Police, but TVP suspended him from duty and initiated a separate misconduct investigation after referring the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Judge Rebecca Crane remanded Horner into further custody until his sentencing, which is scheduled for September 8 at the same court.

Deputy Chief Constable Ben Snuggs of Thames Valley Police expressed profound dismay at Horner’s crimes and extended his thoughts to the victim and her family. He emphasized that the standards set in policing are rightly high and anyone who falls below these standards betrays the public’s trust and confidence in the profession.

Detective Sergeant Sarah Osborne, who led the investigation for Northamptonshire Police, expressed gratitude to the victim’s family for placing their trust in the police. She stated that Horner’s guilty plea spared the family from the trauma of a trial, and she hopes this result allows them to move forward. Osborne highlighted the severity of the case, given that Horner was a serving police officer in a position of trust.

Detective Inspector Liam O’Neill of Northamptonshire Police commended the thorough investigation led by Detective Sergeant Osborne, which led to Horner’s guilty plea. O’Neill emphasized that Horner’s actions were a betrayal of trust and that the victim, a young girl, deserved protection from those sworn to protect the public.

The case has sent shockwaves through the community, underscoring the importance of upholding the highest standards of trust and integrity within the police force. The guilty plea has brought a measure of closure to the victim’s family, while Horner awaits sentencing for his reprehensible actions.

