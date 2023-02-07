Carrick committed crimes while serving in the Metropolitan Police, which he joined in 2001 before becoming an armed officer with the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command in 2009. The Metropolitan Police was forced to apologise and admit Carrick should have been apprehended sooner after it was revealed he came to police attention over nine incidents between 2000 and 2021, including allegations of rape, domestic violence, and harassment, with all but one of the incidents relating to his behaviour towards women. Carrick received no criminal sanctions or findings of misconduct, and police chiefs across England and Wales have since been directed to have all officers checked against national police databases by the end of March. After pleading guilty and being identified as one of the country’s most prolific sex offenders, he was finally fired from the force last month.
Former police officer and serial rapist David Carrick is scheduled to be sentenced in court this morning on 49 charges, including 24 counts of rape.
