Former president Donald Trump has been arrested and appeared in court to deny 34 charges against him

The former US president’s legal team has stated that Trump will dispute the charges, which include allegations of falsifying business records in a hush money investigation.

Trump denies any wrongdoing and has criticized the investigation as political persecution and a witch hunt.

The charges against him carry a maximum sentence of 136 years in prison under New York law, but the actual sentence they could receive after a trial would likely be less than that.

Falsifying business records in New York is typically a misdemeanour with a maximum sentence of one year in jail, but it becomes a felony with a maximum sentence of four years if it is done to advance or conceal another crime.

Trump did not respond to questions from the press as he entered the courthouse with a blank expression.

His arrival has been met with both supporters and those against him, as well as a heavy media presence.

Whilst news outlets were not able to broadcast the arraignment live, five photographers were allowed to take pictures of Trump and the courtroom before the hearing started