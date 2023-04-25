Former President Donald Trump is facing a civil trial over an allegation that he raped an advice columnist nearly three decades ago

The accuser, E Jean Carroll, claims that the attack occurred in a Manhattan department store in 1995 or 1996. Trump has denied the allegations and called them a “complete con job.” The trial, which is not a criminal case, is expected to last up to two weeks.

Ms Carroll filed her lawsuit almost immediately after the Adult Survivors Act was passed in New York in 2022, which allowed a one-year period for victims to file sexual assault lawsuits in the state over claims that would have otherwise exceeded statute limitations.

The criminal statute of limitations for this case has long expired, and the statute of limitations for people to bring civil lawsuits over sexual assault in New York is typically three years, meaning it too has long lapsed.

Ms Carroll’s legal bills are being partially paid by Reid Hoffman, co-founder of LinkedIn and a Democratic donor, according to court filings. Trump’s lawyers tried to delay the trial after they learned of Mr Hoffman’s role, saying it raised questions about Ms Carroll’s motives, but the judge dismissed this motion.