A London firefighter says he was left feeling proud after he was called to help tackle a fire at his former school on Highgate Road in Dartmouth Park  

A storage room on the ground floor of the school was damaged by fire. There were no reports of any injuries.

Kentish Town firefighter Steven Cronin, who was at the scene, said: “I was a pupil at this school until 2005 and the school holds a special place in my heart.

“I was anxious to help and it was definitely handy that I knew the layout and had the local knowledge to be able to locate the fire quickly. I feel proud to have helped my former community and this is a job that will stick in my memory.”

The Brigade was called at 5.35am and the fire was under control by 6.37am. Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters from Kentish Town, Holloway and Euston fire stations attended the scene.

The fire is being treated as accidental and is believed to have been caused by a fault in a cooling fan.