Former Metropolitan police officer David Carrick was sentenced to 30 years in prison for a series of serious sexual assaults, including rape

Former Metropolitan police officer David Carrick was sentenced today at Southwark Crown Court to 30 years and 239 days in prison for a series of serious sexual assaults, including rape.

Members of the court heard statements written by his 12 victims detailing the harrowing effects of his abuse on their lives during a two-day hearing.

Carrick had pleaded guilty to 48 charges prior to the hearing, including rape, false imprisonment, sexual assault, and coercive control.

Some women were urinated on, locked naked in a cupboard beneath Carrick’s stairs, whipped, and monitored remotely via cameras while he was at work.

Mr Little said Carrick told one woman he met in a London bar in 2003 that “he was the safest person she could be with and that he was a police officer” before taking her back to his nearby flat.

He told the court that she “froze” when he put a black handgun to her head and said “you are not going” before repeatedly raping her.

Carrick wrapped his hands around her throat and told her he would be the last thing she saw.

According to the court, the woman, who had bite marks, bruising, and clumps of hair missing, told an A&E nurse she had been raped by a police officer.

But she was told she needed to be “ready” if she was going to complain and “she might be better to try to put it behind her and move on”.

Carrick was described by a woman who met him on the dating website Badoo as “acting like a monster when he was in drink,” which was most of the time.

The court heard Carrick refer to her as his “slave” and that when he asked her to clean his house naked, she was “scared” because he was a cop.

Another woman Carrick met on a night out with other officers described his “heavy drinking,” saying he would drink two bottles of wine at home after a night shift before returning to work.

Carrick whipped her and locked her in a small cupboard as punishment while “whistling at her as if she were a dog,” the court heard.

“He told her she belonged to him and that she had to obey him,” said Prosecutor Tom Little KC.

“He threatened her with his police baton and sent her a photo of his work-issued firearm, telling her, ‘Remember, I am the boss.'”

Another woman told the court she felt suicidal and “physically and mentally exhausted” after going from a dress size 14 to a size 6 in months after meeting Carrick on the dating app Tinder.

According to the prosecutor, he would remotely monitor her using cameras installed in his home, isolate her from friends and family members, and control how much she ate and when she slept.

Another said she had not had a relationship since the attack by Carrick and that it had “shaped my life”.

A different woman spoke about changes in eating habits and “poisoning myself” through binge-drinking after encountering Carrick, adding that she had “self-destructive thoughts”.

“You brazenly raped and sexually assaulted women, some of whom you barely knew,” Justice Cheema-Grubb said in sentencing Carrick. You have a long period of incarceration ahead of you. You are a real threat to women, and this threat will last indefinitely.”

Justice Cheema-Grubb also commended the investigation team on their efforts.

“I am extremely relieved and pleased that as a result of the relentless hard work of my team and the courage of the victims in this case, a serious and prolific sex offender is now going to be behind bars for a very long time,” said Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Iain Moor.

This has been a long and difficult investigation, and it is a testament to the bravery of the victims, who were willing to relive their ordeals and face him in court, as well as my officers’ unwavering and dedicated pursuit of justice, that David Carrick has been sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 30 years. If anyone else thinks they have been a victim, we still want to hear from you and we will support you.”.