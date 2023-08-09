Weather

Former South Yorkshire Police Officer Resigns Amid Gross Misconduct Findings

A two-day public gross misconduct hearing held by the South Yorkshire Police’s Professional Standards Unit concluded yesterday, revealing that former Detective Chief Inspector (DCI) Daniel Boulter would have faced immediate dismissal had he not already resigned from the force. Boulter faced a litany of serious charges, including allegations of providing false declarations on vetting forms and coercive control against former partners.

DCI Daniel Boulter, who had previously held positions including Detective Inspector of Rape and Serious Sexual Offences, as well as Detective Chief Inspector of Crime in Rotherham, was subject to the hearing after a concerning anonymous call to Crimestoppers prompted an investigation by South Yorkshire Police’s Professional Standards detectives.

The hearing disclosed that Boulter had failed to disclose crucial information during the vetting process when joining the police force. He neglected to mention his involvement in two different investigations at two different forces, a prolonged gambling issue, and a criminal acquaintance. This breach of honesty compromised the integrity of the police force and highlighted shortcomings in the vetting procedures in place at that time.

Boulter was facing seven charges of gross misconduct, including allegations of false declarations and coercive control against two former partners. He admitted to all charges prior to the hearing and resigned from the force a day before the proceedings were due to take place.

Detective Superintendent Delphine Waring, Head of Professional Standards, expressed the gravity of the situation. She stated, “Daniel Boulter circumvented the system with dishonesty and lies as he knew the truth would have ruled him out of working for South Yorkshire Police.” She emphasised the gravity of Boulter’s actions toward the women involved, describing them as “intentional, premeditated, and repeated.”

Acknowledging the deficiencies in the vetting process, Waring emphasized the importance of reform. “Since these allegations came to light, we have carried out a complete overhaul of our vetting processes and restructured the department,” she said, assuring that new measures are now in place to prevent similar occurrences.

As a result of the gross misconduct findings, Boulter will be added to the College of Policing barred list, which effectively prevents him from returning to any policing role in the UK.

National News

