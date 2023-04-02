Sunday, April 2, 2023
Former world champion boxer Ken Buchanan has passed away at the age of 77 after a battle with dementia

by uknip247

The Scottish fighter is considered to be one of the greatest boxers in the country’s history, having won the lightweight WBO and WBC titles in 1970 and 1971. He was Scotland’s first undisputed world champion and was a celebrated figure in the sport.

News of Buchanan’s diagnosis with dementia was announced last year, and it has now been revealed that he passed away peacefully in his sleep.

The Ken Buchanan Foundation released a statement on Saturday, expressing their condolences and asking for privacy for the family.

Buchanan’s victory over Panama’s Ismael Laguna in 1970 was a defining moment in his career, and his subsequent recognition as the Fighter of the Year by the American Boxing Writers’ Association cemented his place in boxing history. He was admired not only for his skill inside the ring but also for his sportsmanship and humility outside of it.

Josh Taylor, the current WBO and Ring Magazine light-welterweight world champion, paid tribute to Buchanan on social media, describing him as his hero and Scotland’s greatest ever champ. Buchanan had undoubtedly paved the way for Taylor’s own achievements in the sport.

