Foster Care Fortnight Shines Spotlight on Remarkable Foster Parents and Urges More People to Consider Fostering

Foster Care Fortnight, an initiative led by The Fostering Network and Foster Care Associates (FCA), aims to highlight the incredible work of foster parents, combat the stigma associated with care-experienced individuals, and encourage more people to explore the possibility of becoming foster parents. The campaign comes at a crucial time as the number of children and young people in care has surpassed 80,000 and is projected to exceed 100,000 by 2025, creating a pressing need for additional foster families across the country.

In a recent announcement during the Spring Budget, it was revealed that foster parents will enjoy an increase in the amount of tax-free income they can retain. These new measures are intended to provide prospective foster parents with greater financial confidence, making it more appealing for them to consider opening their homes to vulnerable children.

Helen, a dedicated foster mum, alongside The Fostering Network and FCA, is actively encouraging more individuals to join the fostering community in Dorset. Sharing her own experience, Helen recalled the day when William, now 28, arrived at her home with nothing but a small bag and a bouncy ball—a keepsake he still treasures nearly 17 years after entering the care system.

Reflecting on William’s journey, Helen mentioned, “It took a while for William to understand that what he perceived as normal from his birth family wasn’t the norm.” William’s entry into the care system at the age of 11 came as a surprise to him. Recalling the moment, he said, “I was often in trouble as a child. I remember being called to the headmaster’s office one day and seeing two unfamiliar faces and my mother. In that meeting, they told me I was being whisked away into foster care. It was really weird—terrifying, even. At the time, I didn’t understand why, but now I do completely.”

Finding a loving and nurturing environment with Helen and her family provided William with the freedom to discover himself and enjoy a normal childhood. However, it took some time for him to fully relax after leaving behind an abusive and traumatic home environment. Expressing his gratitude, William said, “Helen is just amazing, and I can’t thank her enough for everything. But words are never enough. As a foster parent, you are quite literally changing lives.”

Having always felt a sense of belonging with FCA, William has become an ambassador for the independent agency while running his own digital marketing agency and pursuing a career as an F1000 race driver. John Platt, the managing director at FCA, remarked, “William and Helen’s story is a beautiful example of the long-lasting effects of exceptional foster care.”

Helen and William are extending their invitation to more individuals to consider fostering during Foster Care Fortnight. Helen emphasized, “Every child matters. Every single child matters on this planet, and that’s what it’s all about.” William added, “If you believe you can change a child’s life, I implore you to consider a career change to foster care. The impact you can make is outstanding, and it’s crucial to remember that kids in care are just like everyone else. They simply need to be given a chance.”

To inquire about becoming a foster parent with FCA or to obtain more information, please contact the team via their website: https://www.thefca.co.uk/enquiry/ or call 0800 023 4561.