Police were called at 3.38pmon Sunday, 16 October to reports of a group of people in possession of air rifles in Footscray Meadows, Sidcup.

Due to the nature of the incident, firearms officers attended with support from the police helicopter (NPAS) and local officers.

Four males were arrested and taken into custody. Two firearms were recovered and secured.

There were reports of any injuries and enquiries are ongoing.